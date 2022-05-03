Emerson Electric FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2022 1:51 PM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.71B (+6.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EMR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.
