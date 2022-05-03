Woodward target cut after Q1 earnings miss, revised FY guidance

May 03, 2022 1:51 PM ETWoodward, Inc. (WWD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) has received a series of price target revisions following the firm's Q2 earnings announcement yesterday (Monday) that missed Wall Street estimates.
  • Cowen lowered its PT on the stock from $130 to $125, while Truist Financial cut their target from $143 to $138.
  • The control solutions manufacturer generated adj. EPS of $0.72 on revenues of $586.84M (+0.9% Y/Y) - both missing consensus estimates. Sales were negatively impacted by ~$100M due to ongoing industry-wide COVID-19 related disruptions.
  • Net earnings contracted from $68M in the prior year quarter to $48M. Adjusted net earnings for quarter were $47M.
  • The company revised its fiscal year 2022 outlook in light of the current inflationary environment and operational related disruptions.
  • Total net sales for 2022 are now expected to be between $2.40B and $2.55B in-line with $2.48B consensus (prior guidance: $2.45 and $2.65B) and adjusted EPS is seen at $3.20 and $3.60 below $3.70 consensus (prior guidance: $3.55 and $3.95).
