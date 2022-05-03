Woodward target cut after Q1 earnings miss, revised FY guidance
May 03, 2022 1:51 PM ETWoodward, Inc. (WWD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) has received a series of price target revisions following the firm's Q2 earnings announcement yesterday (Monday) that missed Wall Street estimates.
- Cowen lowered its PT on the stock from $130 to $125, while Truist Financial cut their target from $143 to $138.
- The control solutions manufacturer generated adj. EPS of $0.72 on revenues of $586.84M (+0.9% Y/Y) - both missing consensus estimates. Sales were negatively impacted by ~$100M due to ongoing industry-wide COVID-19 related disruptions.
- Net earnings contracted from $68M in the prior year quarter to $48M. Adjusted net earnings for quarter were $47M.
- The company revised its fiscal year 2022 outlook in light of the current inflationary environment and operational related disruptions.
- Total net sales for 2022 are now expected to be between $2.40B and $2.55B in-line with $2.48B consensus (prior guidance: $2.45 and $2.65B) and adjusted EPS is seen at $3.20 and $3.60 below $3.70 consensus (prior guidance: $3.55 and $3.95).