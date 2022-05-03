Johnson Controls International FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 1:52 PM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.16B (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JCI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.