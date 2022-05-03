Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares rose on Tuesday, one day after the data warehousing company announced a partnership with Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to give customers easier access to on-premise data.

As part of the deal, users of Snowflake's (SNOW) Data Cloud can add data from Dell's (DELL) on-premise object storage arrays, while simultaneously not worrying about running afoul of compliance and government regulations.

The two companies said the initiative should be ready for the second-half of the year.

Snowflake (SNOW) shares rose fractionally to $178.18 in mid-day trading on Tuesday. Shares have fallen 46% year-to-date.

Separately, Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner said that Snowflake (SNOW) was his favorite tech stock, telling CNBC the company is poised to benefit from the continued growth of the cloud.

"We think this is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the shift of all data workloads into the cloud and that's why it's the biggest position in our portfolio," Altimeter Growth's Gerstner said in a Tuesday interview with CNBC from the Milken Conference.

Last month, investment firm Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake (SNOW) shares, noting it saw nearly 50% upside to the stock from current levels.