Talos Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (vs. -$0.34 in Q121) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $339.15M (+26.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TALO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.