Lumentum FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 1:58 PM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.16M (-7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LITE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.