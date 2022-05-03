CDC recommends masks for everyone 2 years and older on public transportation

May 03, 2022

Young woman wearing face mask walks through airport

AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • The CDC is recommending that everyone 2 years of age and older on public transportation -- including airplanes -- wear a mask.
  • The recommendation follows a federal judge's decision in April that the Biden administration's mask mandate was unlawful.
  • The CDC said it was making the recommendation based on "current trends in COVID-19 Community Levels within the United States, and projections of COVID-19 trends in the coming months."
  • The agency noted that the recommendation applies to trains, as well as airports and train stations.
  • Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (AAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), Alaska Air (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).
  • The Department of Justice indicated its plans to appeal the judge's mask ruling.
