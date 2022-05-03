CDC recommends masks for everyone 2 years and older on public transportation
May 03, 2022
- The CDC is recommending that everyone 2 years of age and older on public transportation -- including airplanes -- wear a mask.
- The recommendation follows a federal judge's decision in April that the Biden administration's mask mandate was unlawful.
- The CDC said it was making the recommendation based on "current trends in COVID-19 Community Levels within the United States, and projections of COVID-19 trends in the coming months."
- The agency noted that the recommendation applies to trains, as well as airports and train stations.
- The Department of Justice indicated its plans to appeal the judge's mask ruling.