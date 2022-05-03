AmerisourceBergen FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 1:59 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.92 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.26B (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.