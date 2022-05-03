Editas Medicine Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:00 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.79 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.85M (-40.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EDIT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.