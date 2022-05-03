MDU Resources Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETMDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (-13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MDU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.