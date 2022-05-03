Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:02 PM ETBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-89.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.27B (-15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BIP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.