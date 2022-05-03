Starwood Property Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:03 PM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $298.3M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STWD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.