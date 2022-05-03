Adaptive Biotechnologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETAdaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.45 (-55.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.71M (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ADPT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.