Gildan Activewear Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETGildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $666.81M (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.