Open Text Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $883.76M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.