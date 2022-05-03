Marriott Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:08 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+820.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.23B (+82.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.