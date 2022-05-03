Smith Micro Software Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.26M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMSI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.