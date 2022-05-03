Yum! Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:09 PM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YUM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward.