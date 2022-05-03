Physicians Realty Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:09 PM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.07 (-74.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.51M (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DOC has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.