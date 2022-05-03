Earthstone Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ET
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (vs. $0.17 in Q121) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.59M (vs. $75.57M last year).
- Over the last 2 years, ESTE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.