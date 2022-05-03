Ionis Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:10 PM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.46M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IONS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.