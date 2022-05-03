In a strong sign that Europe is open again for business, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (OTCPK:DVDCF) sales soared in the first quarter.

The Milan-based producer of spirits, wines, and non-alcoholic apéritifs posted Q1 adjusted profit of €111.7 million and revenue of €534.8 million. The latter figure represented a 34.4% rise year over year and came in at €46.58 million above analyst estimates.

“Overall we had a very solid start to the year with continuing underlying momentum and strong on-premise recovery in Europe,” CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said. that stockpiling accounted for nearly half of the increase.

The recovery in Europe was led by Southern Europe, wherein Italy saw an over 70% jump in sales. Germany in the Central European region was also noted as a particular strength, with sales surging over 33% as consumers capitalize on reopened bars and bars attempt to front-run price hikes.

On the back of the recovery in its home continent, coupled with strong rebounds in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, the company reaffirmed its forward guidance. Kunze-Concewitz added that the company’s cemented guidance is also representative of prudent inventory and pricing moves made to mitigate the impacts of the war in Ukraine and persistent problems in global supply chains.

“The overall performance will reflect the effects of a gradual normalization of the shipments due to phasing, different comparison bases throughout the rest of the year and the conflict in Ukraine,” he explained.

While he was sure to note that uncertainty remains, the company’s high margin portfolio of products reinforced confidence in the company’s ability to navigate the headwinds still ahead.

Shares rose over 2% in the European session.

Read more on recent inflation checks across the beverage industry.