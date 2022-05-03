Advanced Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.57M (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEIS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.