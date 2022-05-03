IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:13 PM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $838.66M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IDXX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.