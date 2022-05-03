Sunoco LP Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:14 PM ETSunoco LP (SUN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-52.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (+29.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SUN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.