Generac Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:14 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.92 (-19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+35.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GNRC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.