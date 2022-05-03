Horizon Therapeutics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:15 PM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+3700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $866.39M (+153.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HZNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.