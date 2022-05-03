MFA Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:16 PM ETMFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+129.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.87M (+97.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MFA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.