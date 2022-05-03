BorgWarner Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:17 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-28.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (-7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.