Zymeworks Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.76 (+24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.28M (vs. $0.64M in Q121).
- Over the last 2 years, ZYME has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.