Pfizer CEO Bourla says company prepared if modified COVID vaccine required
May 03, 2022 2:20 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that the pharma is prepared and has the manufacturing capacity to produce a new COVID-19 vaccine that addresses variants of concern.
- Speaking on CNBC's "The Exchange," the exec said that the the company is developing a Omicron-specific vaccine and can produce a multivalent shot against multiple variants.
- The U.S. FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to meet on June 28 to discuss if COVID-19 vaccines should be modified, and if so, what variant should be considered.
- Bourla also addressed Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recent Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for their COVID vaccine in children under the age of 5. He said the company would "pretty soon" submit data on three doses in this population.
- Bourla noted he expects the 3-dose data to be similar to that seen in children above 5. That showed a 36 times higher immune response after the third shot compared to the second, he said.
- In February, Pfizer (PFE) and partner BioNTech (BNTX) delayed the EUA application to await data on the 3-dose regimen.