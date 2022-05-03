Will Twilio's Q1 revenue growth be boosted by its acquisitions and efforts to boost sales?

May 03, 2022 2:32 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (compared to $0.05 in prior year quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $863.81M (+46.4% Y/Y).
  • Quick look at company provided outlook during prior earnings call:

  • Over the last 2 years, TWLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • A significant share in the cloud communications market and its efforts to increase sales could boost stock price.
  • Twilio believes that its acquisitions and efforts to boost the sales force will lead to an increase in cross-selling opportunities, and that reflects in the company's dollar-based net expansion rate. (Q4 Revenue Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 126% while for full year it stood at 131%).
  • Earnings are seen reflecting contributions of its latest buyouts, including Zipwhip and Segment.
  • SA Contributor Wolf Report recently analyzed if Twilio is a future essential, or overhyped or jus unprofitable?
  • With a 62% loss in past 6-months trading and 33% loss in past 1-month, SA Contributor Gary Alexander recently said that this stock has never been a better deal.
  • Following suit, of the 30 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 21 assigned a Strong buy rating while 8 assigned a Buy.
