Subaru of America April sales declines 25.5% as microchip headache continues
May 03, 2022 2:18 PM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY), FUJHFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) reported Tuesday its sales declined 25.5% Y/Y to 45,748 vehicle in Apr. 2022.
- That takes automaker's year-to-date sale to 178,094, a 19.7% decrease compared with the same period in 2021.
- The company said it continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.
- Model-wise sales volume change Y/Y: Outback +5%; Crosstrek -4.6%; Ascent +18.9%; Forester -68.5%; and Impreza -51.5% among others.
- "Subaru retailers remained exceptionally efficient in April, setting an all-time monthly record for Outback," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Looking forward, we recently announced pricing for the all-new 2023 Solterra, our first-ever EV. Retailer deliveries are expected to begin next month, and we are excited to deliver these much-anticipated cars to our loyal customers."
- Stock +0.45%.
