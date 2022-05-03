Subaru of America April sales declines 25.5% as microchip headache continues

May 03, 2022
  • Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) reported Tuesday its sales declined 25.5% Y/Y to 45,748 vehicle in Apr. 2022.
  • That takes automaker's year-to-date sale to 178,094, a 19.7% decrease compared with the same period in 2021.
  • The company said it continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.
  • Model-wise sales volume change Y/Y: Outback +5%; Crosstrek -4.6%; Ascent +18.9%; Forester -68.5%; and Impreza -51.5% among others.
  • "Subaru retailers remained exceptionally efficient in April, setting an all-time monthly record for Outback," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Looking forward, we recently announced pricing for the all-new 2023 Solterra, our first-ever EV. Retailer deliveries are expected to begin next month, and we are excited to deliver these much-anticipated cars to our loyal customers."
