Rent-A-Center Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.