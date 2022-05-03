Vulcan Materials Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:19 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+34.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.