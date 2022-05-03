Semler slumps on Q1 earnings miss; B. Riley cuts PT, says 2022 is investment year for co

May 03, 2022 2:19 PM ETSemler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor11 Comments

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock has slid 24.1% to $35.94 in Tuesday late afternoon trade, after the healthcare technology products company posted Q1 2022 earnings that missed expectations.
  • SMLR's Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.41 missed estimates by $0.07 while revenue of ~$14M fell short by $500K.
  • B. Riley analyst Marc Wiesenberger lowered SMLR's price target to $60 from $70 and kept a buy rating on the stock.
  • SMLR chief marketing officer Dennis Rosenberg on the earnings conference call said the company saw relatively slower growth in Y/Y terms partly due to the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
  • Semler's Q1 total operating expenses jumped 40.6% to $10.1M. Rosenberg said operating expenses are expected to increase from these levels due to wage inflation pressure and costs to build infrastructure.
  • B. Riley's Wiesenberger said that it has become clear that 2022 is an investment year for SMLR.
  • Semler also issued guidance for the first time: it sees Q2 revenue of $14.2M-$15.2M and 2022 revenue of $58M-$60M.
