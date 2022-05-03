AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock is gaining 5.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading after the mortgage REIT turned in better-than-expected results and management mapped out its plans to navigate higher rates and quantitative tightening.

After Monday's close, the company posted Q1 net spread and dollar roll income per share of $0.72, better than the consensus estimate of $0.64.

CEO and President Peter Federico described the challenging conditions in the fixed income market, particularly agency mortgage-backed securities, as the Federal Reserve turns more hawkish and starts to let its MBS holdings run off.

"As the Fed aggressively raises short-term rates and ramps up its balance sheet runoff, we will likely remain defensive in our portfolio positioning," Federico said during the company's conference call.

However, "we believe further MBS weakness, if it occurs, will likely be characterized as an overreaction and will likely represent a compelling investment opportunity for AGNC (AGNC)," he added.

The REIT is well prepared for higher short-term interest rates, said Chief Financial Office Bernice Bell.

"Given the size of our swap position relative to our repo funding, our net spread and dollar roll income is well protected against a significant increase in short-term rates that is expected to occur over the remainder of the year," she said.

Bell estimated that tangible net book value is down ~6% from quarter end, which implies TNBV of ~$12.33 vs. $13.12 at March 31, 2022. Excluding the $0.12 per share monthly dividend that went ex- last week, BTIG analyst Eric Hagen estimates NAV at ~$12.10.

The analyst is relatively optimistic about the MBS market. "With nominal MBS spreads over Treasuries around 125 bps, we think the worst of the widening is probably in the rearview, although there could be room for mortgages to still leak wider versus hedges as the Fed withdraws liquidity," Hagen wrote in a note to clients.

See AGNC's (AGNC) Q1 earnings presentation here.