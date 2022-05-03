OptimizeRx Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETOptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (vs. $0.04 in Q121) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.55M (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OPRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.