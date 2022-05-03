RLJ Lodging Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:35 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $239.81M (vs. $119.6M in Q121).
- Over the last 1 year, RLJ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.