Neurocrine Biosciences Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:24 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.07M (+28.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NBIX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.