SiTime Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETSiTime Corporation (SITM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (vs. $0.19 in Q121) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65M (+83.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SITM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.