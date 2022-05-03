Albemarle Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+48.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- ALB stock fell ~20% in mid-February after the company reported Q4 2021 earnings that narrowly beat estimates and offered tepid guidance for FY 2022, as its bottom line was hit due to higher costs from raw material inflation.
- Lithium prices have jumped to record highs on soaring demand for the commodity as companies and countries make plans to turn towards renewable energy. Lithium battery technology is critical to the operation of electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and mobile devices.