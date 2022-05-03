Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) and private equity firm Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) are said to have teamed to bid for a minority stake in pay-TV and streaming service Starz. ROKU shares ticked down 0.7% on the news.

Roku (ROKU) and Apollo may acquire up to a 20% stake in Starz, though the companies don't agree on valuation with Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A), the owner of Starz, according to a WSJ report.

Lions Gate (LGF.A) announced in November that it was exploring strategic options for its Media Networks (Starz) business. The company's board authorized Lions Gate to explore a full or partial spin-off, split-off, issuance of a tracking stock or other transactions for the Starz business.

It wasn't know if other bidders may be interested in acquiring Starz, according to the WSJ.

The WSJ reported in October 2019 that Lions Gate was weighing a Starz sale, spinoff. In May 2019, The Information reported that Lions Gate turned down an informal offer of about $5b for Starz from CBS at the time.

Last week, Roku, (ROKU), Lions Gate set a streaming distribution deal.