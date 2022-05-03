Grand Canyon Education Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (-1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.78M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOPE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.