Tetra Tech Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $653.85M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTEK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.