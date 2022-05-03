Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) said Tuesday it has returned to full capacity at its Cuajone operation in Peru, Bloomberg reports, as it prepares for formal talks with community members whose protests shut the mine for nearly two months.

The company said the disruption, which prompted the government to declare a state of emergency, combined with lower quality ore at other mines, took a 10% chunk out of its overall copper production to 216K tons.

Southern Copper (SCCO) CFO Raul Jacob said Tuesday the Cuajone disruption will reduce FY 2022 copper production to 922K tons, but output should recover to 971K tons next year.

The company reported Q1 earnings rose to $1.02/share from $0.99/share in the year-earlier quarter but below $1.07 analyst consensus estimate, as revenues rose 9% to $2.76B.

Southern Copper's (SCCO) price return shows a 1% YTD gain but a nearly 10% drop during the past year.