Alibaba slips in wake of mistaken report about founder Jack Ma

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares were down slightly, Tuesday, after an earlier unconfirmed report mistakenly suggested company founder Jack Ma had been detained by police in the city of Hangzhou.
  • Chinese state television [CCTV] had reported that a person named "Ma" was under investigation for suspicion of violating national security in Hangzhou, where Alibaba (BABA) is headquartered. That report sent Alibaba's (BABA) U.S.-traded shares down by almost 2%. However, in Hong Kong, Alibaba's (BABA) stock price dropped more than 9% before recovering.
  • Alibaba (BABA) bounced back after CCTV reported that Jack Ma hadn't been detained for any reason. Apparently, a mistake had been made with the Chinese characters used to create the name "Ma."
  • On Monday, Alibaba (BABA) and other leading Chinese tech stocks put in a mixed market performance following a negative business update from online entertainment company Bilibili (BILI).
