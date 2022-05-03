Is Corteva on track for another Q1 earnings beat?

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $0.81 (+2.5% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $4.47B (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CTVA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.

CTVA stock slipped after the firm reported roughly in-line Q4 results but guided 2022 earnings below Street view. While demand is expected to remain resilient, macro challenges persist. CTVA projected 2022 EPS of $2.30-2.50 on revenues of $16.7B-17B. It provided the following outlook on market fundamentals:

CTVA expects prices for grains and oilseeds to remain high this year, CEO Chuck Magro said. Strong demand for its seed and crop protection products helped CTVA raise prices to offset higher costs due to inflation.

Morgan Stanley recently issued its list of highest conviction stock picks, which included CTVA. It expects corn prices to remain high, which should continue providing an attractive operating environment for CTVA.

Goldman Sachs reviewed companies' pricing power given high in inflation and rising commodities prices. It noted that CTVA has a 36% average five-year gross margin level.

Recent news:

CTVA designated its existing site in Indianapolis, Indiana, as its global headquarters as much of the innovation in its $15B global crop protection business is centered in the city.

CTVA inked a deal with PacBio (PACB) to develop custom, end-to-end workflows for plant, pest and microbial sequencing.

CTVA stock, which gained ~22% YTD, outperformed the S&P 500 index in the last one year.