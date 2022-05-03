Cummins impresses after powering through macro headwinds for an earnings beat

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI +3.4%) traded higher in Tuesday action after comfortably sliding past consensus marks with its Q1 earnings report.

The engine maker boosted its FY22 sales outlook, but held its forecast for EBITDA steady due to increasing supply chain headwinds this year.

Morgan Stanley in its first crack at the Cummins (CMI) report noted that management expects pricing actions, along with a stronger outlook for the North America, oil & gas and power generation businesses to more than offset weakness in China.

During the earnings call, Cummins management said production capacity originally allocated for Russia has largely been re-allocated towards other markets with strong demand.

Evercore ISI also weighed in on the report favorably, saying the China-COVID impact on margins appears to be priced in. With the stock trading at 11X implied 2022 EPS, Cummins (CMI) is called attractive despite the potentially challenged macro backdrop.

Dig into the Cummins earnings call transcript.

Shares of Cummins (CMI) moved back over $200 for the first time in almost two weeks.