eBay Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.46B (-18.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EBAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward.
  • eBay in late February reported Q4 2021 non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 which beat estimates by $0.06, and revenue of $2.61B which was in-line with expectations.
  • eBay had guided Q1 revenue of $2.43B-$2.48B and non-GAAP EPS of $1.01-$1.05. FY2022 revenue was guided to be $10.30B-$10.50B, vs consensus revenue estimates of $10.39B.
  • Up to Monday's close, EBAY stock -20.1% YTD.
